Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 158,696 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,502 shares of company stock valued at $107,506. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

