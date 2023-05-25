Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 205,135 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rivian Automotive worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

