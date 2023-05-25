Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $340.65 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.49 and a 200 day moving average of $292.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

