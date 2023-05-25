Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 154,152 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 154,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Callon Petroleum worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

