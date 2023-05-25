Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,552 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of NMI worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,177,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

