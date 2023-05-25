Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Down 3.6%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.43. 96,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 305,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

