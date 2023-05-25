Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.10 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,892,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,110 shares of company stock worth $19,371,800. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.