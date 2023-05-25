Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.21. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.