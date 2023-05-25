Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 546.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

