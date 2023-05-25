Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.15% of Wabash National worth $77,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE WNC opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,005 shares of company stock worth $4,996,023 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

