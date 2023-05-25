Waters Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average of $318.65. Waters has a 12 month low of $252.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

