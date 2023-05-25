Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

