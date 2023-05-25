William J. Peters Sells 10,500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
