William R. Devlin Sells 4,914 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $164.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

