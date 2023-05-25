William Ross Greenberg Sells 8,741 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

