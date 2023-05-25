Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $104.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $106.99 on Friday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

