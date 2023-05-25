Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $104.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Down 1.0 %

WWD opened at $106.99 on Friday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.