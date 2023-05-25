WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
WPP Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:WPP opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
