WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

May 25th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WPP Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WPP opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

