WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 197,646 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,000. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOGL opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.