Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.99.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
