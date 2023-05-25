Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

