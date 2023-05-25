Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of CTIB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
