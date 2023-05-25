Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

