Zelman & Associates Upgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Buy

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $773,444 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.