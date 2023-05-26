11,043 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

