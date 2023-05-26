11,351 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE WWW opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

