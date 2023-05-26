11,931 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Argus dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.