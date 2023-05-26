11,934 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

