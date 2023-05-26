27,343 Shares in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $20.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

Get Infracap REIT Preferred ETF alerts:

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.