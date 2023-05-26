449 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.