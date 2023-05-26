706 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $319.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.49.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

