888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 888 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

