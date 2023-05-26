888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.35.

NYSE A opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

