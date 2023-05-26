AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

