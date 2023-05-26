Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

ANF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

