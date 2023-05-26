Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.