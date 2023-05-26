abrdn plc Purchases 400 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

