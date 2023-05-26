abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

