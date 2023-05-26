Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 603,705 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Absolute Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Absolute Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.38 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $604.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.94%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

