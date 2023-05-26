Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 168,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

