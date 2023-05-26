Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

ACOR stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

