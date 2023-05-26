Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

AYI opened at $154.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.