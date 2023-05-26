Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 30th total of 799,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of ADMP opened at $2.50 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

