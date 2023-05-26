Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 533,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $68,634.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $68,634.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,587.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock worth $420,109 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 102.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

