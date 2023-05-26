Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

