Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 44.5% in May

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

ADNWW opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.