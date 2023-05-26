Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 640 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

