Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 64,799 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

