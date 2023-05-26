Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.