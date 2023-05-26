Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.