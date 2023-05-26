Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,045 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $602.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $606.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

