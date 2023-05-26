Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,310 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $449.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.